Chicago students won’t be able to graduate without a plan for the future

(WSPA) — High school students in Chicago may soon have to meet a new requirement before they earn a diploma.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is proposing student would have to show that they have some type of plan for the future. That includes acceptance letter to a college, joining the military or have some sort of job lined up. Emanuel say the rule is part of the city’s effort to provide access to higher education.

The new rules could start with this year’s freshman class. Chicago would be the first to adopt a requirement like this.