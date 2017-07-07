A year after slayings, Dallas police train in ‘mindfulness’

DALLAS (AP) – Only hours after the ambush that killed five Dallas law enforcement officers, mental health experts began searching for ways to ease the effects on the men and women who patrol the nation’s ninth-largest city.

A year later, scores of Dallas officers have received or will receive specialized training in “mindfulness” and other stress-management techniques. They aim to teach police how to better understand and control their emotions.

Richard Goerling is a police lieutenant in Oregon who teaches mindfulness. He says one of the most powerful things you can do is teach officers that it’s OK to be human.

The ambush happened during a protest against police brutality. The sniper was a black Army veteran seeking revenge for police shootings of other black men. He was later killed by officers.