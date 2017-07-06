Want to work for Volvo Cars? Berkeley County to host information meeting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — If you would like to work for Volvo Cars in Berkeley County, an information meeting is set for you to learn more.

The meeting will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Goose Creek High School. Doors open at 9 a.m., the event begins at 10 a.m.

We’re told the meeting aims to connect Berkeley County residents with training opportunities ahead of Volvo Cars’ Opening.

Registration will be capped at 1,000 attendees, each of whom must have a ticket to attend. Visit BuildBerkeley.com to register. This is not a job fair but instead, will help provide a path to get qualified for Volvo Cars’ manufacturing positions.

Volvo Cars’ South Carolina facility in Ridgeville will produce the all-new S60 sedans at the end of 2018. Volvo Cars is expected to create more than 2,000 jobs over the next decade in Berkeley County.