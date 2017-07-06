Search is on for suspects who fled from stolen vehicle in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is searching for two men who they say ran away from a stolen vehicle following a crash in downtown Charleston.

Authorities say the incident happened on Calhoun Street on June 3, 2017.

Suspect # 1 is an African-American male, between 20-25 years of age, standing at 5’10” to 6’02”, weighing approximately 180-190 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a White and Gray JORDAN shirt, black jeans, and red shoes. The suspect worked his way from Calhoun Street over toward Vanderhorst after exiting from the wrecked vehicle, according to investigators.

Suspect # 2 is described as an African-American male, with a close-crop haircut. The suspect is between 20-25 years old, standing at 5’8” through 5’10”, weighing approximately 180-190 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black POLO, black jeans, and a gold watch on his left wrist.

We’re told the suspects may frequent the area of Fleming Road on James Island.

If you know the identity of the suspects, please contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask to speak with the on-call CPD Detective.