Petition looks to honor Emanuel AME shooting victim

An online petition is urging Charleston leaders to change the name of a downtown street after Emanuel A.M.E. shooting victim Susie Jackson.

Jackson was the oldest victim of the 2015 shooting, which claimed the lives of nine people.

According to a news release, Jackson’s niece and some of her neighbors started the petition. To date, the document has more than 18,000 supporters. Organizers hope to draw the support of at least 20,000.

The proposal calls on city leaders to change the name of Alexander Street to Susie Jackson Lane.

Jackson lived on Alexander Street for over 50 years.

“Everyone in the neighborhood loved and knew Ms. Susie,” the petition reads. “Her presence was golden in her family and the community!”

