One adult, four children hospitalized after North Charleston house fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a house fire that sent at least five people to the hospital.

The North Charleston Fire Department responded on Wednesday night to a fire on Bon Aire Boulevard. First responders said the home was filled with smoke, all the result of a blaze from the single-family residence.

One adult and four children were taken by medics for treatment and sent to the hospital, although an update on their condition is unknown at this time.

The original owner of the home returned to the scene on Thursday after he saw a report on the news about the fire. He wanted to see how much damage was caused by the blaze.

“I thought I’d come back today and see what my old home looks like. This could happen to anyone at any time,” said David Douglas, a Ladson resident. “My prayers are with the family.”

He said his parents built the home in 1963, and it is where he lived with his siblings for decades.

In a statement, the fire department said the crews reporting to the scene “were able to quickly extinguish the fire.”