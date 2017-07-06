Marsh Jam kicks off Thursday night in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (June 28, 2017) – The Marsh Jam is back in North Charleston.

The event will happen at The Bend on Thursday, July 6 from 6 – 10 p.m.

Gates will officially open at 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Marsh Jam will feature the following acts (in order of appearance)

· 6:00 p.m. – Singer and songwriter, Tim Easton

· 7:00 p.m. – Americana/Roots Family band, The Lowhills

· 8:00 p.m. – Fusion funk band, The Howling Moon Pimps

· 9:00 p.m. – Hip-hop artist, Benjamin Starr *Explicit content

Food and beverage will also be available for purchase including Caribbean Creole food truck, Boxcar Betty’s and Freehouse Brewery.

You are encouraged to bring your own chair and asked to wear shoes at all times.

Friendly dogs are welcome and must be kept on a leash at all times.