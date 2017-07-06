LIVE: President Trump speaks in Poland ahead of G20 Summit

Donald Trump
FILE - In this July 1, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in Washington. President Donald Trump’s first face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week will be brimming with global intrigue, but the White House says there’s “no specific agenda.” So in the absence of a set topic list, what are two of the world’s most famously unpredictable leaders to discuss? (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)


WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s second official visit to Europe (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Crowds waving U.S. and Polish flags have gathered in and around a Warsaw square where President Donald Trump is set to deliver his first public speech in Europe.

Many have come from various corners of Poland and are holding banners with the names of their towns, including “Pila” or “Gorzow” in the west. Other banners on display in Krasinski Square feature the right-wing, pro-government Gazeta Polska newspaper.

Crowds are also gathering in neighboring streets, where screens have been set up for viewing.

Former president Lech Walesa is among the special guests in the VIP sector.

Poland’s leaders have promised Trump a warm welcome before he heads to Germany later Thursday for a summit of the world’s developed and developing nations.
12:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is wrapping up his meeting with Croatia President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic.

The two leaders met Thursday on the sidelines of the Three Seas summit, a meeting of countries all bordered by the Baltic, Adriatic and Black seas.

The group aims to expand and modernize energy and trade with the goal of reducing the region’s dependence on Russian energy.

The Croatian leader has been a driving force behind the initiative to diversify the region’s energy supply and make it less dependent on Russian energy sources.

11:58 a.m.

President Donald Trump says that everyone is benefiting from a thriving U.S. economy, except for him.

Trump bragged about recent stock market gains as he addressed a summit with the leaders of the Three Seas Initiative in Warsaw, Poland.

But he says: “Personally I’ve picked up nothing.”

He adds: “that’s all right. Everyone else is getting very rich. That’s ok, I’m very happy.”

Trump gave his two adult sons and a senior executive control of his global real estate, property management and marketing empire when he took office in January. But Trump did not divest his businesses.

Instead he placed his financial assets in a trust that he can seize control of at any time.

