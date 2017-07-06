Hearing set in case of kidnapped Florida baby by Gloria Williams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCBD) — A pre-trial hearing for Gloria Williams is scheduled for Thursday, July 6, four days shy of Kamiyah Mobley’s 19th birthday.

Authorities say Williams stole Kamiyah Mobley from a Jacksonville hospital shortly after she was born on July 10, 1998. She raised the child in Walterboro, South Carolina, under the name of Alexis Manigo. They were found earlier this year after tips led investigators to Walterboro.

A judge could announce that jury selection at Thursday’s hearing.

At a hearing May 2017, the judge announced the trial could begin as early as this fall. 

Williams been in jail since her January 13 arrest and faces life in prison if convicted.

