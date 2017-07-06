Give the gift of life at blood drives across the Lowcountry

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — The American Red Cross calling for emergency blood donations. The organization says there is a critical blood shortage this summer.

We’re told the Red Cross has received 61,000 fewer blood donations. The shortfall is the equivalent of not collecting blood donations for about four days, officials say.

You can give the gift of life at several blood drives across the Lowcountry on Thursday, July 6.

Goose Creek:

Harbour Lake Baptist Church

1056 Red Bank Road

3-7 p.m.

Moncks Corner:

Santee Cooper

1 Riverwood Drive

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

West Ashley:

Red Cross Blood Donation Center

2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

James Island:

Bishop Gadsen Meyers Hall

Camp Road

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.