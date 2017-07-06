College of Charleston named prettiest campus

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- It’s official! The college of Charleston has been named the prettiest college campus in America.

Travel and Leisure’s “Most Beautiful Campus” contest declared the school the winner after two weeks of online voting.

The school received nearly a fifth of the vote, edging out the second choice school by several points.

“The College of Charleston community has known for centuries that we have one of the most beautiful college campuses in the world,” said College of Charleston President Glenn F. McConnell.

I’m thrilled that renowned Travel + Leisure magazine has formally recognized the College with this No. 1 ranking and affirmed to everyone that our world-class beauty matches our world-class instruction.”

President McConnell went on to thank the staff and grounds crew for their hard work.