CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — You have your chance to vote for the College of Charleston in the most beautiful college campus contest.

Travel + Leisure put the College up against 19 other schools including Duke, UCLA, and even Princeton.

So far, CofC has 20 percent of the vote, that’s the highest out of any other school. The University of Montana is close behind.

The contest ends Thursday, July 6.