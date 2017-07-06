Boat stolen from Orangeburg County; search now on for suspect

By Published:
Picture of stolen boat provided by the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators are seeking the public’s help in locating a $45,000 boat stolen from a Eutawville last week.

The owner called OCSO after a buddy notified him the bass boat was missing from the man’s yard.

Originally solid black in color, the 2014 Triton-brand boat has a blue wrap with the words “Pro Baits” written on each side. The interior is described as blue and silver with gray seats.

The motor is a 250 Mercury while the trailer is a dual-axle Triton that is black with silver step sides.

If anyone has any information on the boat and trailer combo, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-308-7621 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

