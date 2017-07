NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Five people, including four children, are recovering following a fire in North Charleston.

On Wednesday, July 5 at 10:24 p.m., the North Charleston Fire Department responded to a house fire at 4422 Bon Aire Blvd.

“First arriving units reported smoke and fire showing from a one-story single family dwelling,” Fire Marshal Cindy Killette said.

We’re told firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause.