4 young children, man dead after reported stabbing near Atlanta

LOGANVILLE, Ga. (AP) – Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they’ve found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.

Police said another child was taken to a hospital with injuries they described as serious.

Police call the mother in the stabbing deaths a ‘suspect.’ (The) children all under 10 and man killed was (the) father.

Gwinnett County police said in a brief statement that the bodies were found early Thursday morning in Loganville, east of Atlanta. Police say a motive wasn’t immediately known.

