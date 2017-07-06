4 young children, man dead after reported stabbing near Atlanta

LOGANVILLE, Ga. (AP) – Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they’ve found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.

Police said another child was taken to a hospital with injuries they described as serious.

Police call the mother in the stabbing deaths a ‘suspect.’ (The) children all under 10 and man killed was (the) father.

Gwinnett County police said in a brief statement that the bodies were found early Thursday morning in Loganville, east of Atlanta. Police say a motive wasn’t immediately known.

Homicide update: All children were under age 10, adult male was in his mid 30s. Female suspect and male victim were parents to all children pic.twitter.com/ZHV0s7Wdpv — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) July 6, 2017

Homicide update: 1 adult male & 4 young children are deceased, 1 child transported to hospital with serious injuries. Mom/wife detained. pic.twitter.com/rlVJRJavCQ — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) July 6, 2017