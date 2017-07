WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating following a fatal accident in Williamsburg County.

Troopers say the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Mount Vernon Road near Manning Highway.

We’re told the driver of a 2016 Chevy pickup, headed north on Mount Vernon Road, crossed the center line and hit a 2004 Ford pickup head-on.

The drivers of both vehicles were killed.

Officials say the Chevy driver was not wearing a seatbelt but the Ford driver was.