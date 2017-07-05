Summerville wants interstate intersection to honor black trooper

By Published:

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD/AP) – A town wants a new interchange on Interstate 26 named for one of South Carolina’s first black state troopers.

At a June 8 council meeting, Mayor Wiley Johnson made a motion, seconded by Councilmember Aaron Brown to approve a resolution to name the Nexton interchange for Tillman Millhouse, Jr., a native. The motion carried unanimously.

Millhouse became a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper in 1968 and was designated as a deputy U.S. marshal in 1984. He served as a protection officer for many heads of state and visiting officials.

But state Rep. Chris Murphy of North Charleston says it’s too soon to name the intersection, which is to be completed next summer.

The new intersection will serve a new 5,000-acre community of homes, offices and retail space in Berkeley County.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s