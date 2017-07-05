Summerville wants interstate intersection to honor black trooper

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD/AP) – A town wants a new interchange on Interstate 26 named for one of South Carolina’s first black state troopers.

At a June 8 council meeting, Mayor Wiley Johnson made a motion, seconded by Councilmember Aaron Brown to approve a resolution to name the Nexton interchange for Tillman Millhouse, Jr., a native. The motion carried unanimously.

Millhouse became a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper in 1968 and was designated as a deputy U.S. marshal in 1984. He served as a protection officer for many heads of state and visiting officials.

But state Rep. Chris Murphy of North Charleston says it’s too soon to name the intersection, which is to be completed next summer.

The new intersection will serve a new 5,000-acre community of homes, offices and retail space in Berkeley County.