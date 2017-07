NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The SC National Action Network will hold a news conference on Wednesday, July 5 in North Charleston.

Organizers say they will talk about losing a generation of African-American males.

We’re told the group will challenge North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey, along with the City of North Charleston.

The news conference begins at 12 p.m. At NAN Headquarters at 3600 Rivers Ave.