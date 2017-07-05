Negligence lawsuit filed against City of North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A lawsuit claiming negligence has been filed against the City of North Charleston by Eugene Wright.

Wright was arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse in the 2014 death of his 17-month-old daughter, Payton.

In the lawsuit, Wright claims he told investigators he was not involved. He says he told them GPS tracking on his phone would prove it.

According to the lawsuit, police got a warrant for his phone in June 2014 but didn’t execute it until April 2016.

Wright served two years in jail before the charges were dismissed. Fifty-seven-year-old Clara Jean Ellis is now charged with Payton’s murder.

She is currently in jail. Ellis was Payton’s babysitter.