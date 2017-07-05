Negligence lawsuit filed against City of North Charleston

Man serves two years in jail before the charges were dismissed Published:
Eugene Wright

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A lawsuit claiming negligence has been filed against the City of North Charleston by Eugene Wright.

Wright was arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse in the 2014 death of his 17-month-old daughter, Payton.

In the lawsuit, Wright claims he told investigators he was not involved. He says he told them GPS tracking on his phone would prove it.

According to the lawsuit, police got a warrant for his phone in June 2014 but didn’t execute it until April 2016.

Wright served two years in jail before the charges were dismissed. Fifty-seven-year-old Clara Jean Ellis is now charged with Payton’s murder.

She is currently in jail. Ellis was Payton’s babysitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s