Naked man stunned with Taser after slapping officer

HOUSTON – A video showing a wild confrontation between a Houston Police Department officer and a naked man on a METRORail train has gone internationally viral.

The cellphone video, captured June 6 by Benjamin Marquina, shows 49-year-old Keith Dean completely naked holding a pesticide sprayer he’d stolen fro

The suspect, 49-year old Keith Dean, was holding a pesticide sprayer he had allegedly stolen from the transit system’s groundskeeping crew. And, of course, he was completely naked.

The witness who shot the video say Dean was spraying people on the platform, then jumped inside the train.

Two Houston police officers arrived and ordered Dean to put the sprayer down. When he didn’t, one officer grabbed it and Dean struck the officer. Then got tased.