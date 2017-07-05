Naked man stunned with Taser after slapping officer

By Published:
Naked man stunned with Taser after slapping officer

HOUSTON – A video showing a wild confrontation between a Houston Police Department officer and a naked man on a METRORail train has gone internationally viral.

The cellphone video, captured June 6 by Benjamin Marquina, shows 49-year-old Keith Dean completely naked holding a pesticide sprayer he’d stolen fro

A naked man on a light rail train in Houston was tased by police and it was caught on video.

The man wasn’t tased because he was naked, he was tased after he struck a police officer.

The suspect, 49-year old Keith Dean, was holding a pesticide sprayer he had allegedly stolen from the transit system’s groundskeeping crew. And, of course, he was completely naked.

The witness who shot the video say Dean was spraying people on the platform, then jumped inside the train.

Two Houston police officers arrived and ordered Dean to put the sprayer down. When he didn’t, one officer grabbed it and Dean struck the officer. Then got tased.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s