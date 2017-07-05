Authorities investigating downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting in downtown Charleston, Wednesday morning.

According to an incident report, after responding to 136 N Romney Street in reference to a shooting on July 5, officers found a 25-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to the buttocks.

A cell phone, four spent casings, and a black/silver handgun were found at the scene.

Medics transported the victim to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement division or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111