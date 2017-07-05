Authorities investigating downtown Charleston shooting

Man shot in buttocks in Charleston, according to report

By Published: Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting in downtown Charleston, Wednesday morning.

According to an incident report, after responding to 136 N Romney Street in reference to a shooting on July 5, officers found a 25-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to the buttocks.

A cell phone, four spent casings, and a black/silver handgun were found at the scene.

Medics transported the victim to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement division or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s