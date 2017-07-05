Man accused of sex crimes with teen boys, impersonating deputy

CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested and accused of sex crimes with teen boys and impersonating a Spartanburg Co. deputy, according to the SC Law Enforcement Division.

Anthony Briggs, 22, of Chesnee is charged with:

Criminal sexual conduct with a minor, or Attempt-victim under 16 years-Third degree

Sexual exploitation of a minor-First degree

Sexual exploitation of a minor-Second degree

Disseminating obscene material to a person under 18 years of age—two counts

Disseminating material to a minor 12 years or younger

Impersonating a law enforcement officer

Briggs, who often goes by the nickname Akon, was denied bond on Saturday.

At the bond hearing, a prosecutor said Briggs told SLED agents that he met two victims at an after-school program and admitted to sending them photos and video of his penis.

Assistant Solicitor Anthony Liebert told a judge that after one victim stopped communicating with Briggs, he was stopped by Briggs who claimed to be an officer. Briggs had a gun and badge and told the victim he was being placed on probation and told he had to check in with Briggs every day while on probation.

Liebert said the victims and their families believed Briggs was an officer.

Briggs is also accused of fondling one boy while he was sleeping.

“The young man woke up and [Briggs] was touching his genital area and another time, he had placed the young man’s hand on the defendant’s genital area,” said Liebert.