Malia Obama celebrates 18th birthday

Barack Obama, Malia Obama
FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2015 file photo, President Barack Obama and his daughter Malia walk across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.Malia Obamas high school will have to find another commencement speaker when she graduates this year. Her father, President Barack Obama, says hell be too emotional to get through a speech without crying. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Happy Birthday, Malia Obama!

The eldest of President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama’s two children and big sister to Sasha Obama officially became an adult and turned 18 on Monday, the Fourth of July.

Malia was 10 years old when her father was elected U.S. leader for the first time in 2008. His second term ends next January, following the upcoming election in November.

Malia celebrated another milestone earlier this year—she graduated high school. Unlike many of her fellow graduates, she will not be starting college in the fall; The White House revealed a couple of months ago Malia plans to take a gap year. She has, however, been accepted to college—Harvard University, no less, and will begin her studies in fall of 2017.

