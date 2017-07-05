Labor grant helps SC veterans transition to post-prison life

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD/AP) – Some incarcerated South Carolina veterans are getting back on their feet, thanks to a grant from the U.S. Department of Labor.

“The grants we announced today will help thousands of homeless veterans to acquire the skills they need to obtain good-paying jobs and reintegrate themselves into a society whom they defended and served,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta.

North Charleston-based nonprofit Military Community Connection of South Carolina is getting more than $400,000 over the next year to expand efforts to help veterans find a job and a place to live.

The funding comes from a program intended to help homeless vets get off the streets.

The program centers on MacDougall Correctional Institution, which has a special wing for veterans. Two other groups in Columbia, Fast Forward and Telamon Corp., are also getting Labor Department funding to help homeless vets find jobs.

