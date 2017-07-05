Labor grant helps SC veterans transition to post-prison life



CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD/AP) – Some incarcerated South Carolina veterans are getting back on their feet, thanks to a grant from the U.S. Department of Labor.

“The grants we announced today will help thousands of homeless veterans to acquire the skills they need to obtain good-paying jobs and reintegrate themselves into a society whom they defended and served,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta.

North Charleston-based nonprofit Military Community Connection of South Carolina is getting more than $400,000 over the next year to expand efforts to help veterans find a job and a place to live.

The funding comes from a program intended to help homeless vets get off the streets.

The program centers on MacDougall Correctional Institution, which has a special wing for veterans. Two other groups in Columbia, Fast Forward and Telamon Corp., are also getting Labor Department funding to help homeless vets find jobs.

Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program: 2017 recipients
Grant applicant State Award amount
Aletheia House, Inc. AL $500,000
Pima County AZ $236,664
Volunteers of America, Inc. CA $230,000
Volunteers of America-Northern California/Northern Nevada CA $375,000
Volunteers of America of Los Angeles, Inc. CA $500,000
United States Veterans Initiative CA $400,000
Able-Disabled Advocacy, Inc. CA $355,050
The Salvation Army, a California Corporation CA $440,000
Swords to Plowshares Veterans Rights Organization CA $377,080
Interfaith Community Services, Inc. CA $120,000
Vocational Rehabilitation Specialists Inc. CA $110,000
WestCare California, Inc. CA $497,850
Swords to Plowshares Veterans Rights Organization CA $300,000
Volunteers of America-Northern California/Northern Nevada CA $375,000
Berkeley Food and Housing Project CA $220,000
Community Catalysts of California CA $201,000
Colorado Coalition for the Homeless CO $500,000
City of Jacksonville – Military Affairs & Veterans Dept. FL $225,000
Boley Centers, Inc. FL $308,000
Faith Hope Love Charity, Inc. FL $274,691
Volunteers of America of Florida, Inc. FL $187,280
Citrus Levy Marion Regional Workforce Development Board, Inc. FL $270,128
Boley Centers, Inc. FL $408,000
Recovery Consultants of Atlanta, Inc. GA $310,000
Mary Hall Freedom House, Inc. GA $340,000
Catholic Charities Hawaii HI $250,000
Transitional Living Services, dba TLS Veterans IL $300,000
Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois Inc. IL $231,312
Crossroads Rehabilitation Center, Inc. IN $337,840
ECHO Housing Corporation IN $173,739
Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, Inc. KY $190,820
Pennyroyal Regional Mental Health – Mental Retardation Board KY $172,231
Veterans Inc. MA $146,895
Volunteers of America, Inc. MA $216,700
Easter Seals Serving DC|MD|VA MD $500,000
Alliance, Inc. MD $500,000
Maryland Center for Veterans Education and Training, Inc. MD $500,000
St. James A.M.E. Zion Church – Zion House MD $285,912
Volunteers of America Michigan MI $499,999
Volunteers of America Michigan MI $256,139
Volunteers of America Michigan MI $256,139
St. Patrick Center MO $225,088
Volunteers of America of the Carolinas, Inc. NC $298,242
Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry, Inc. NC $500,000
Real House Recovery Inc. NJ $500,000
Catholic Charities, Diocese of Camden, Inc. NJ $299,394
United  Veterans Beacon House, Inc. NY $104,125
America Works of New York, Inc. NY $500,000
Easterseals New York Inc. NY $299,860
Easterseals New York Inc. NY $426,060
New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision NY $234,041
Services for the UnderServed, Inc. NY $142,020
Volunteers of America of Greater Ohio OH $300,000
Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries Rehabilitation Center OH $400,457
Volunteers of America of Greater Ohio OH $350,000
Volunteers of America of Greater Ohio OH $215,000
Volunteers of America of Greater Ohio OH $300,000
St. Vincent de Paul Society of Lane County, Inc. OR $225,000
Impact Services Corporation PA $400,000
Impact Services Corporation PA $500,000
Veterans Leadership Program of Western Pennsylvania, Inc. PA $191,103
Commission on Economic Opportunity PA $100,000
Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard, Inc. PA $220,500
Fast Forward SC $400,000
Military Community Connection of South Carolina SC $408,900
Catholic Charities, Diocese of Fort Worth, Inc. TX $130,070
The Houston Launch Pad TX $500,000
BakerRipley (formerly known as Neighborhood Centers Inc.) TX $300,000
American GI Forum National Veterans Outreach Program, Inc. TX $500,000
Volunteers of America Texas TX $464,508
STOP Inc. VA $355,050
Partners in Careers WA $208,960
Snohomish County Workforce Development Council WA $277,511
Center for Veterans Issues, Ltd. WI $500,000

 

 

Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program: First option year recipients in 2017
Grant applicant State Award amount
St Francis House, Inc. AR $159,090
United States Veterans Initiative AZ $206,000
People Assisting the Homeless CA $309,000
Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist Inc. CA $309,000
Volunteers of America-Greater Los Angeles, Inc. CA $309,000
Volunteers of America-Greater Los Angeles, Inc. CA $309,000
Working Wardrobes CA $309,000
New Directions for Veterans CA $300,000
Salvation Army-A California Corporation CA $300,000
Veterans Village of San Diego CA $206,000
United States Veterans Initiative CA $175,000
US Vets, Inc. DC $309,000
America Works of Washington, D.C. DC $300,000
Volunteers of America Florida, Inc. (South Florida) FL $308,505
Atlanta Center for Self Sufficiency GA $309,000
Veterans Empowerment Organization – Atlanta GA $308,621
US Vets Inc. Hawaii HI $187,258
Goodwill Industries of The Heartland IA $202,600
The Inner Voice, Inc. IL $309,000
Healthnet, Inc. IN $262,182
Volunteers of America Of Indiana, Inc. IN $240,000
Volunteers of America Kentucky, Inc. (Lexington) KY $205,929
Volunteers of America Greater New Orleans LA $309,000
Volunteers of America Greater New Orleans LA $206,000
Veterans Inc. MA $309,000
Volunteers of America of Massachusetts MA $242,000
Vietnam Veterans Workshop, dba New England Center for Homeless Veterans MA $142,020
Interseminarian Project Place Inc. MA $124,292
Easter Seals MD $309,000
Way Station, Inc. MD $309,000
Easter Seals Maine, Inc. ME $206,000
Volunteers of America Michigan MI $205,997
Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans MN $309,000
Soldier On, Inc. MS $206,000
Volunteers of America Northern Rockies MT $206,000
Easter Seals New Hampshire, Inc. NH $206,000
Volunteers of America Delaware Valley NJ $185,000
Veterans Outreach Center Inc. NY $308,003
Easter Seals Tristate LLC OH $103,117
Muscogee (Creek) Nation OK $300,157
Easter Seals Oregon – Salem OR $206,000
Easter Seals Oregon – Medford OR $206,000
St. Vincent de Paul OR $103,000
Veterans Multi-Service Center PA $262,050
YWCA of Greater Harrisburg PA $206,000
Veterans Inc. RI $309,000
Telamon Corp. (South Carolina Columbia) SC $309,000
Volunteers of America, Dakotas SD $121,501
Volunteers of America Kentucky, Inc. (Nashville) TN $221,301
Volunteers of America Kentucky, Inc. (Chattanooga) TN $205,352
Volunteers of America Texas TX $308,916
Goodwill Industries of Houston, Inc. TX $300,000
Center Point, Inc. TX $180,250
Rivercity Comprehensive Counseling Service VA $308,872
Veterans Inc. VT $206,000
Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program: Second option year recipients in 2017
Grant applicant State Award amount
Aletheia House, Inc. (Montgomery Rural) AL $206,000
Volunteers of America – Greater Los Angeles, Inc. CA $309,000
Vietnam Veterans of San Diego CA $309,000
Volunteers of America – San Gabriel Valley CA $309,000
1736 Family Crisis Center CA $309,000
Goodwill of Silicon Valley CA $300,000
Swords to Plowshares CA $300,000
Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist Inc. CA $206,000
People Assisting The Homeless CA $100,000
The Workplace, Inc. CT $299,980
Goodwill Industries of Central Florida, Inc. FL $287,604
Goodwill Manasota FL $236,750
US Vets Inc. Hawaii HI $200,000
America Works of Illinois, Inc. IL $300,000
Volunteers of America Indiana, Inc. IN $206,000
Volunteers of America Michigan MI $180,576
Michigan Ability Partners MI $142,030
Hancock Resource Center MS $205,720
Harbor Homes, Inc. NH $206,000
U.S. Veterans Initiative – Las Vegas NV $236,900
Black Veterans for Social Justice, Inc. NY $261,182
Volunteers of America Greater Ohio, Inc. OH $309,000
Volunteers of America Oklahoma OK $309,000
Easter Seals Oregon Portland OR $309,000
Volunteers of America East Tennessee TN $199,299
Washington State Department of Veterans’ Affairs WA $309,000

 

