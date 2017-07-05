Labor grant helps SC veterans transition to post-prison life

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD/AP) – Some incarcerated South Carolina veterans are getting back on their feet, thanks to a grant from the U.S. Department of Labor.
“The grants we announced today will help thousands of homeless veterans to acquire the skills they need to obtain good-paying jobs and reintegrate themselves into a society whom they defended and served,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta.
North Charleston-based nonprofit Military Community Connection of South Carolina is getting more than $400,000 over the next year to expand efforts to help veterans find a job and a place to live.
The funding comes from a program intended to help homeless vets get off the streets.
The program centers on MacDougall Correctional Institution, which has a special wing for veterans. Two other groups in Columbia, Fast Forward and Telamon Corp., are also getting Labor Department funding to help homeless vets find jobs.
|Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program: 2017 recipients
|Grant applicant
|State
|Award amount
|Aletheia House, Inc.
|AL
|$500,000
|Pima County
|AZ
|$236,664
|Volunteers of America, Inc.
|CA
|$230,000
|Volunteers of America-Northern California/Northern Nevada
|CA
|$375,000
|Volunteers of America of Los Angeles, Inc.
|CA
|$500,000
|United States Veterans Initiative
|CA
|$400,000
|Able-Disabled Advocacy, Inc.
|CA
|$355,050
|The Salvation Army, a California Corporation
|CA
|$440,000
|Swords to Plowshares Veterans Rights Organization
|CA
|$377,080
|Interfaith Community Services, Inc.
|CA
|$120,000
|Vocational Rehabilitation Specialists Inc.
|CA
|$110,000
|WestCare California, Inc.
|CA
|$497,850
|Swords to Plowshares Veterans Rights Organization
|CA
|$300,000
|Volunteers of America-Northern California/Northern Nevada
|CA
|$375,000
|Berkeley Food and Housing Project
|CA
|$220,000
|Community Catalysts of California
|CA
|$201,000
|Colorado Coalition for the Homeless
|CO
|$500,000
|City of Jacksonville – Military Affairs & Veterans Dept.
|FL
|$225,000
|Boley Centers, Inc.
|FL
|$308,000
|Faith Hope Love Charity, Inc.
|FL
|$274,691
|Volunteers of America of Florida, Inc.
|FL
|$187,280
|Citrus Levy Marion Regional Workforce Development Board, Inc.
|FL
|$270,128
|Boley Centers, Inc.
|FL
|$408,000
|Recovery Consultants of Atlanta, Inc.
|GA
|$310,000
|Mary Hall Freedom House, Inc.
|GA
|$340,000
|Catholic Charities Hawaii
|HI
|$250,000
|Transitional Living Services, dba TLS Veterans
|IL
|$300,000
|Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois Inc.
|IL
|$231,312
|Crossroads Rehabilitation Center, Inc.
|IN
|$337,840
|ECHO Housing Corporation
|IN
|$173,739
|Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, Inc.
|KY
|$190,820
|Pennyroyal Regional Mental Health – Mental Retardation Board
|KY
|$172,231
|Veterans Inc.
|MA
|$146,895
|Volunteers of America, Inc.
|MA
|$216,700
|Easter Seals Serving DC|MD|VA
|MD
|$500,000
|Alliance, Inc.
|MD
|$500,000
|Maryland Center for Veterans Education and Training, Inc.
|MD
|$500,000
|St. James A.M.E. Zion Church – Zion House
|MD
|$285,912
|Volunteers of America Michigan
|MI
|$499,999
|Volunteers of America Michigan
|MI
|$256,139
|Volunteers of America Michigan
|MI
|$256,139
|St. Patrick Center
|MO
|$225,088
|Volunteers of America of the Carolinas, Inc.
|NC
|$298,242
|Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry, Inc.
|NC
|$500,000
|Real House Recovery Inc.
|NJ
|$500,000
|Catholic Charities, Diocese of Camden, Inc.
|NJ
|$299,394
|United Veterans Beacon House, Inc.
|NY
|$104,125
|America Works of New York, Inc.
|NY
|$500,000
|Easterseals New York Inc.
|NY
|$299,860
|Easterseals New York Inc.
|NY
|$426,060
|New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision
|NY
|$234,041
|Services for the UnderServed, Inc.
|NY
|$142,020
|Volunteers of America of Greater Ohio
|OH
|$300,000
|Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries Rehabilitation Center
|OH
|$400,457
|Volunteers of America of Greater Ohio
|OH
|$350,000
|Volunteers of America of Greater Ohio
|OH
|$215,000
|Volunteers of America of Greater Ohio
|OH
|$300,000
|St. Vincent de Paul Society of Lane County, Inc.
|OR
|$225,000
|Impact Services Corporation
|PA
|$400,000
|Impact Services Corporation
|PA
|$500,000
|Veterans Leadership Program of Western Pennsylvania, Inc.
|PA
|$191,103
|Commission on Economic Opportunity
|PA
|$100,000
|Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard, Inc.
|PA
|$220,500
|Fast Forward
|SC
|$400,000
|Military Community Connection of South Carolina
|SC
|$408,900
|Catholic Charities, Diocese of Fort Worth, Inc.
|TX
|$130,070
|The Houston Launch Pad
|TX
|$500,000
|BakerRipley (formerly known as Neighborhood Centers Inc.)
|TX
|$300,000
|American GI Forum National Veterans Outreach Program, Inc.
|TX
|$500,000
|Volunteers of America Texas
|TX
|$464,508
|STOP Inc.
|VA
|$355,050
|Partners in Careers
|WA
|$208,960
|Snohomish County Workforce Development Council
|WA
|$277,511
|Center for Veterans Issues, Ltd.
|WI
|$500,000
|Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program: First option year recipients in 2017
|Grant applicant
|State
|Award amount
|St Francis House, Inc.
|AR
|$159,090
|United States Veterans Initiative
|AZ
|$206,000
|People Assisting the Homeless
|CA
|$309,000
|Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist Inc.
|CA
|$309,000
|Volunteers of America-Greater Los Angeles, Inc.
|CA
|$309,000
|Volunteers of America-Greater Los Angeles, Inc.
|CA
|$309,000
|Working Wardrobes
|CA
|$309,000
|New Directions for Veterans
|CA
|$300,000
|Salvation Army-A California Corporation
|CA
|$300,000
|Veterans Village of San Diego
|CA
|$206,000
|United States Veterans Initiative
|CA
|$175,000
|US Vets, Inc.
|DC
|$309,000
|America Works of Washington, D.C.
|DC
|$300,000
|Volunteers of America Florida, Inc. (South Florida)
|FL
|$308,505
|Atlanta Center for Self Sufficiency
|GA
|$309,000
|Veterans Empowerment Organization – Atlanta
|GA
|$308,621
|US Vets Inc. Hawaii
|HI
|$187,258
|Goodwill Industries of The Heartland
|IA
|$202,600
|The Inner Voice, Inc.
|IL
|$309,000
|Healthnet, Inc.
|IN
|$262,182
|Volunteers of America Of Indiana, Inc.
|IN
|$240,000
|Volunteers of America Kentucky, Inc. (Lexington)
|KY
|$205,929
|Volunteers of America Greater New Orleans
|LA
|$309,000
|Volunteers of America Greater New Orleans
|LA
|$206,000
|Veterans Inc.
|MA
|$309,000
|Volunteers of America of Massachusetts
|MA
|$242,000
|Vietnam Veterans Workshop, dba New England Center for Homeless Veterans
|MA
|$142,020
|Interseminarian Project Place Inc.
|MA
|$124,292
|Easter Seals
|MD
|$309,000
|Way Station, Inc.
|MD
|$309,000
|Easter Seals Maine, Inc.
|ME
|$206,000
|Volunteers of America Michigan
|MI
|$205,997
|Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans
|MN
|$309,000
|Soldier On, Inc.
|MS
|$206,000
|Volunteers of America Northern Rockies
|MT
|$206,000
|Easter Seals New Hampshire, Inc.
|NH
|$206,000
|Volunteers of America Delaware Valley
|NJ
|$185,000
|Veterans Outreach Center Inc.
|NY
|$308,003
|Easter Seals Tristate LLC
|OH
|$103,117
|Muscogee (Creek) Nation
|OK
|$300,157
|Easter Seals Oregon – Salem
|OR
|$206,000
|Easter Seals Oregon – Medford
|OR
|$206,000
|St. Vincent de Paul
|OR
|$103,000
|Veterans Multi-Service Center
|PA
|$262,050
|YWCA of Greater Harrisburg
|PA
|$206,000
|Veterans Inc.
|RI
|$309,000
|Telamon Corp. (South Carolina Columbia)
|SC
|$309,000
|Volunteers of America, Dakotas
|SD
|$121,501
|Volunteers of America Kentucky, Inc. (Nashville)
|TN
|$221,301
|Volunteers of America Kentucky, Inc. (Chattanooga)
|TN
|$205,352
|Volunteers of America Texas
|TX
|$308,916
|Goodwill Industries of Houston, Inc.
|TX
|$300,000
|Center Point, Inc.
|TX
|$180,250
|Rivercity Comprehensive Counseling Service
|VA
|$308,872
|Veterans Inc.
|VT
|$206,000
|Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program: Second option year recipients in 2017
|Grant applicant
|State
|Award amount
|Aletheia House, Inc. (Montgomery Rural)
|AL
|$206,000
|Volunteers of America – Greater Los Angeles, Inc.
|CA
|$309,000
|Vietnam Veterans of San Diego
|CA
|$309,000
|Volunteers of America – San Gabriel Valley
|CA
|$309,000
|1736 Family Crisis Center
|CA
|$309,000
|Goodwill of Silicon Valley
|CA
|$300,000
|Swords to Plowshares
|CA
|$300,000
|Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist Inc.
|CA
|$206,000
|People Assisting The Homeless
|CA
|$100,000
|The Workplace, Inc.
|CT
|$299,980
|Goodwill Industries of Central Florida, Inc.
|FL
|$287,604
|Goodwill Manasota
|FL
|$236,750
|US Vets Inc. Hawaii
|HI
|$200,000
|America Works of Illinois, Inc.
|IL
|$300,000
|Volunteers of America Indiana, Inc.
|IN
|$206,000
|Volunteers of America Michigan
|MI
|$180,576
|Michigan Ability Partners
|MI
|$142,030
|Hancock Resource Center
|MS
|$205,720
|Harbor Homes, Inc.
|NH
|$206,000
|U.S. Veterans Initiative – Las Vegas
|NV
|$236,900
|Black Veterans for Social Justice, Inc.
|NY
|$261,182
|Volunteers of America Greater Ohio, Inc.
|OH
|$309,000
|Volunteers of America Oklahoma
|OK
|$309,000
|Easter Seals Oregon Portland
|OR
|$309,000
|Volunteers of America East Tennessee
|TN
|$199,299
|Washington State Department of Veterans’ Affairs
|WA
|$309,000