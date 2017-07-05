Jobs with Charleston County Boards and Commissions up for grabs

By Published:
FILE - This April 22, 2014, file photo shows an employment application form on a table at a job fair in Hudson, N.Y. Middle-age white Americans with limited education are increasingly dying younger, on average, than other middle-age U.S. adults, a trend driven by their dwindling economic opportunities, research by two Princeton University economists has found. The economists, Anne Case and Angus Deaton, argue in a paper released Thursday, March 23, 2017, that the loss of steady middle-income jobs for those with high school degrees or less has triggered broad problems for this group. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Wednesday, July 5 is the last day to apply for jobs with Charleston County Boards and Commissions.

The county wants to hire Charleston County residents for a host of jobs.

Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District Advisory Board
3 vacancies for residents serviced by the Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District

Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments
1 vacancy

Board of Assessment Appeals
4 vacancies

Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission
3 vacancies

Construction Board of Adjustment and Appeals
1 vacancies for a civil engineer
1 vacancy for an architect
1 vacancy for a structural engineer
1 vacancy for a mechanical contractor
1 vacancy for a plumbing contractor
1 vacancy for a plumbing or mechanical contractor
1 vacancy for a licensed general contractor

Firemen’s Insurance and Inspection Fund (1% Commission)
4 vacancies for residents of the St. Andrews Public Service District

Forestry Board
1 vacancy

Library Board of Trustees
1 vacancy

Procurement Appeals Board
3 vacancies

Saint Andrews Parks & Playground Commission
2 vacancies

Weed and Trash Abatement Hearing Board
1 vacancy

To find Charleston County Council’s application for appointment visit <http://www.charlestoncounty.org/departments/county-council/boards-commissions.php>

We’re told applications will be considered by Charleston County Council’s Finance Committee at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2017. The committee will make recommendations to fill these vacancies to full Council, and County Council will vote on those recommendations at its meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s