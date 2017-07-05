Jobs with Charleston County Boards and Commissions up for grabs

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Wednesday, July 5 is the last day to apply for jobs with Charleston County Boards and Commissions.

The county wants to hire Charleston County residents for a host of jobs.

Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District Advisory Board

3 vacancies for residents serviced by the Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District

Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments

1 vacancy

Board of Assessment Appeals

4 vacancies

Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission

3 vacancies

Construction Board of Adjustment and Appeals

1 vacancies for a civil engineer

1 vacancy for an architect

1 vacancy for a structural engineer

1 vacancy for a mechanical contractor

1 vacancy for a plumbing contractor

1 vacancy for a plumbing or mechanical contractor

1 vacancy for a licensed general contractor

Firemen’s Insurance and Inspection Fund (1% Commission)

4 vacancies for residents of the St. Andrews Public Service District

Forestry Board

1 vacancy

Library Board of Trustees

1 vacancy

Procurement Appeals Board

3 vacancies

Saint Andrews Parks & Playground Commission

2 vacancies

Weed and Trash Abatement Hearing Board

1 vacancy

To find Charleston County Council’s application for appointment visit <http://www.charlestoncounty.org/departments/county-council/boards-commissions.php>

We’re told applications will be considered by Charleston County Council’s Finance Committee at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2017. The committee will make recommendations to fill these vacancies to full Council, and County Council will vote on those recommendations at its meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.