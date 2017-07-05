Jobs with Charleston County Boards and Commissions up for grabs

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Wednesday, July 5 is the last day to apply for jobs with Charleston County Boards and Commissions.
The county wants to hire Charleston County residents for a host of jobs.
Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District Advisory Board
3 vacancies for residents serviced by the Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District
Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments
1 vacancy
Board of Assessment Appeals
4 vacancies
Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission
3 vacancies
Construction Board of Adjustment and Appeals
1 vacancies for a civil engineer
1 vacancy for an architect
1 vacancy for a structural engineer
1 vacancy for a mechanical contractor
1 vacancy for a plumbing contractor
1 vacancy for a plumbing or mechanical contractor
1 vacancy for a licensed general contractor
Firemen’s Insurance and Inspection Fund (1% Commission)
4 vacancies for residents of the St. Andrews Public Service District
Forestry Board
1 vacancy
Library Board of Trustees
1 vacancy
Procurement Appeals Board
3 vacancies
Saint Andrews Parks & Playground Commission
2 vacancies
Weed and Trash Abatement Hearing Board
1 vacancy
To find Charleston County Council’s application for appointment visit <http://www.charlestoncounty.org/departments/county-council/boards-commissions.php>
We’re told applications will be considered by Charleston County Council’s Finance Committee at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2017. The committee will make recommendations to fill these vacancies to full Council, and County Council will vote on those recommendations at its meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.