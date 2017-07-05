Inmate escapes Lieber prison in Ridgeville

The South Carolina Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who escaped from the Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville.

Jimmy Causey, 46, was serving a life sentence for kidnapping. According to an alert, his absence was noticed just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Department of Corrections tells News 2 that the State Law Enforcement Division is leading the investigation.

Causey is considered extremely dangerous. If you see him, call 911.

Cause is described as 6’2″ weighing 177 lbs. with blue eyes, brown hair and a 1 inch scar on his chin.

The Lieber Correctional Institution is a maximum security prison located in Dorchester county.

News 2 will continue to follow this story as it develops.