Fireworks mishap in Alabama caught on video

(NBC News) — A fireworks celebration in rural Alabama suddenly sent people running for their lives when shells misfired, and it was caught on video.

One firework exploded on Marina’s dock where they were being launched. That explosion caused another firework to rocket towards the spectators. It hit a car and exploded, sending debris into the crowd.

Two people suffered minor injuries. A fragment scratched one person’s face.

“I almost passed out, it did hurt really bad, but my adrenaline was rushing, ” Trishtain Hart, who was hit by another fragment in the ankle, said

The fireworks show was shut down after the mishap.

The company responsible for the show says the shell that exploded on the dock may have been defective.