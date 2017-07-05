Crews extinguish early morning fire in Hanahan

By Published:

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a structure fire in Hanahan, Wednesday morning.

According to Hanahan Fire Chief Joseph “Bo” Bowers, crews responded to 5916 Sedgefield Drive just after 1:30 on July 5 for reports of a structure fire.

We’re told the residents were awoken by the smoke detectors.

“The residents tried to go out the front door onto the screen porch to leave the structure but, to find heavy fire on the porch. They had to exit the structure using the rear door,” Bowers added.

No injuries were reported.

