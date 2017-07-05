Charleston County Public Library offers free solar eclipse glasses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Library is giving away 500 free safety glasses for the upcoming solar eclipse beginning July 5.

The glasses will be available to pick up at the Main Library Circulation Desk. The offer is limited to one pair per household while supplies last.

A total eclipse of the sun will be visible August 21 in the continental United States for the first time in almost 40 years.

The Charleston County Public Library branches will host eclipse-themed events that include a hands-on activity session with NASA specialists, lectures by College of Charleston Astronomy Department representatives, crafts, stories, and the distribution of thousands of free glasses to safely view the solar eclipse.

“This historic event is an opportunity to connect with our patrons and equip them with useful knowledge about this rare occurrence,” said CCPL Executive Director Nicolle Davies. “We’re also thrilled to give away solar eclipse glasses in order to promote safe viewing practices.”

We’re told additional safety glasses will be available to pick up at Charleston County Public Library branches hosting eclipse-related events in August.