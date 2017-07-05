Authorities search for runaway teenager

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is currently searching for a missing person.

Authorities say Precious Angel Settles, 16, was last seen at about 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 17.

She is described as an African-American female, standing at 5’0, weighing 103 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

We’re told Settles was last seen wearing green jogger pants, a black t-shirt, white Nike Air Force One sneakers, and eyeglasses.

Authorities add that her hair was in braids with blonde streaks, but last time she ran away, she took the braids out, so she may have a low afro.

She frequents the Downtown area and Morningside Drive in North Charleston.

If you have any information, contact Detective M Magwood or the on duty CPD Central Detective at (843)743-7200.