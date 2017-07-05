Arrests made after missing boy found safe

LAURENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies say a child who went missing has been found safe. Now two relatives are behind bars, and deputies say more people could face charges.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said the 11-year-old boy was reported missing in Joanna around 4:10 p.m. Monday, about four hours after he was seen at his home on Pickens Street.

Deputies searched for about two and a half hours for the child.

Sheriff Don Reynolds said the search was called off when relatives dropped off the child.

The relatives, identified as Connie Lynn Baker-Felter and Mark Thomas Conner, are being held on charges at the Laurens County Detention Center.

Baker-Felker is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and simple possession of marijuana, deputies say.

Conner is charged with breach of peace, unlawful conduct toward a child, simple possession of marijuana and driving under suspension.

Sheriff Reynolds said the boy has Asperger’s and has been taken into protective services.

The boy’s grandmother has custody of him, but could be charged with child endangerment, according to Sheriff Reynolds. He said the home was not a safe environment.

Deputies say the home was covered in trash and feces and several animals were allowed to roam through the house.

Baker-Felter and Conner are expected to have a bond hearing at 4 p.m. Tuesday.