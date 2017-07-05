3 dead, 4 injured in shooting, chase in downtown Savannah

WSAV Published: Updated:
Photo by Courtney Cole

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)  — Metro Police say that three people are dead and four people were injured downtown.

WSAV News 3’s Darius Johnson was downtown when the shooting happened. He tells us he saw a white SUV pull up at Julian and Jefferson Streets near the Tree House bar in City Market. Someone inside the vehicle then fired several shots.

Photo by Courtney Cole

Police pursued a vehicle they believed to be involved in a shooting, which ended in a crash on Bay Street.

Several streets and a portion of Bay Street were shut down while the scene was cleared but all streets are now clear.

 

 

 

 

 

 

We will continue to follow this story as it develops.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s