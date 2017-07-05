3 dead, 4 injured in shooting, chase in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Metro Police say that three people are dead and four people were injured downtown.
WSAV News 3’s Darius Johnson was downtown when the shooting happened. He tells us he saw a white SUV pull up at Julian and Jefferson Streets near the Tree House bar in City Market. Someone inside the vehicle then fired several shots.
Police pursued a vehicle they believed to be involved in a shooting, which ended in a crash on Bay Street.
Several streets and a portion of Bay Street were shut down while the scene was cleared but all streets are now clear.
We will continue to follow this story as it develops.