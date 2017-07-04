Woman stabbed in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a stabbing.

Authorities say shortly before 2 p.m. on Monday, July 3, officers responded to 4665 Nesbit Ave and found a female suffering from stab wounds.

Medics transported her to a local hospital for treatment.

A suspect was located at the home and taken into custody.

Police have not released his identity as of yet.

