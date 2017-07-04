One person dead following auto-pedestrian accident on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident on James Island.

Authorities say the accident at 1439 Folly Road took place just before 10 p.m. on Monday, July 3.

Details are limited but according to Charleston Police, the accident was fatal.

We are working to learn the identity of the victim from the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

