Free July 4 meal at Fatz Southern Kitchen for military, veterans

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Fatz Southern Kitchen will thank our country’s service members and the workers who keep America running this Fourth of July with its signature Southern cuisine and sweet tea on the house.

While most Americans enjoy the day off, Fatz will serve a free Calabash Chicken Plate to active military members and veterans Tuesday, July 4th, as well as a free sweet tea to anyone who must work that day. The offer is good in all 45 Fatz locations across the Southeast from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. for dine-in customers; a $3 special on Sam Adams bottled or draft beer will also be available for all guests.

The Society for Human Resources Management estimates 93% of organizations will be closed Tuesday, July 4th, but for the other 7% Independence Day is business as usual. Last year Fatz served more than 13,000 customers on the national holiday and hopes the company’s gratitude will extend even further this year.

“On the most American of holidays, Fatz wants to honor the military and veterans who keep our country safe, as well as those who do the jobs that never stop – not even on a holiday,” said Zac Painter, vice president of marketing. “We can never thank them enough, particularly our military, but we can try. Giving them a hot, Southern meal on us is just Fatz’s way of acknowledging their sacrifice and kindness.”

Military service members and veterans will enjoy a complimentary plate of five Calabash chicken tenders, Vidalia onion coleslaw and French fries. All guests who are working on the holiday will receive a complimentary glass of freshly brewed sweet tea, with no additional purchase required.

In addition, every Fatz guest will receive a bounceback coupon for $5 off a purchase of $20 for a future visit. These coupons will be offered while supplies last in each location, and the offer is valid through July 18, 2017.