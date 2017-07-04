Crews battle structure fire in McClellanville

By Published:
Credit: Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) —  Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in McClellanville.

According to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, The Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District responding to the 700 block of Oyster Bay at 2:41 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

We do have a crew headed to the scene. We’ll provide updates as soon as they become available.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s