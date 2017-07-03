Shots fired at Northwoods Mall

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– North Charleston police are looking for two men involved in a shooting at Northwoods Mall.

Police say the men opened fire just before 5:30 p.m. Monday night after an argument in a store. Witnesses tell News 2 that some of the bullets shattered glass.

Shoppers were told to leave the building. Dozens of police officers responded to the scene. At one point, a helicopter was seen circling above the mall.

As of 6:30 p.m., officers were still going store-to-store to clear the area.

This is a developing story. Follow us on air and online for the latest as it becomes available.