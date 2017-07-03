Loud fireworks could startle soldiers suffering from PTSD, advocate says

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Fireworks are a big part of Fourth of July festivities here in the Lowcountry, but for a number of combat veterans, the loud blasts are distressing.

A veterans advocate in the Charleston-area is reminding the community it’s important to be courteous while setting off fireworks, as some of those returning from war are reminded of the battlefield when they hear the sounds of the holiday.

“There is comfort that’s available for veterans, but the fireworks sounds are definitely a trigger,” said Yolanda Claibourn, with Hands for Heroes.

Due to the sounds, those living with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder might feel anxious and it can be particularly jarring.

She spent more than five years serving the Navy on active duty and another five plus years in the reserves. Claibourn said that she and her husband, who is also a veteran, both suffer from PTSD.

“I feel we should give back because they gave to us, that’s my motto,” Claibourn, who owns Claiborn’s Wellness & Massage in Charleston, said of helping veterans.

For more information on how to connect with the nonprofit, you can contact Claibourn at: http://claibournskincaremassage.com/