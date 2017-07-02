One person dead in North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Early Sunday morning, North Charleston Police responded to a call about a shooting at the corner of East Surrey Drive and Accabee Road. When they arrived, officers saw a blue Hyundai Elantra crashed into a fence outside of a home. A 22-year-old man was found lying on the ground next to the vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was transported to MUSC where he died.

Police were told the victim had left a party on South Surrey Drive prior to the shooting. The case is currently under investigation.