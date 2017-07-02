New liability laws for businesses that serve alcohol

By Published:
(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- If your business serves alcohol in the state of South Carolina, you will soon be required to have liability insurance. It’s part of a bill that went into effect July 1st which requires business owners who apply for or renew their liquor license and sell alcohol after 5PM to carry a minimum $1 million liquor liability policy. It was set up to help victims who are wounded, paralyzed, or killed due to alcohol related crimes.

This law was originally inspired by the crash of Dillon police officer Jacob Richardson. On July 6, 2014 he was heading to a disturbance call at a bar. While on the way, Richardson was hit by a drunk driver who the bar over-served. As a result, Richardson was paralyzed with permanent brain damage, and one of the passengers in the car that hit him was killed.

