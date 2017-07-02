Distillers have more freedom to sell liquor on site

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina’s craft distillers now have a lot more freedom to sell liquor on site.

The state’s 34 distillers now are allowed to mix cocktails in their tasting rooms rather than having to serve drinks straight, under a looser liquor law signed May 19.

The new law also doubles the amount of liquor a patron is allowed to have to 3 ounces, two or three cocktails, from 1.5 ounces, the equivalent of a healthy shot.

Previously, distillers were limited to selling 750-milliliter bottles or a “fifth” for off-premise consumption. Now, patrons can buy mini-bottles or pints, or the equivalent of three fifths a day.