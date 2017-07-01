Pedestrian dies after accident on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C (WCBD)– A pedestrian has died in the hospital from her injuries after being hit by a vehicle on James Island Saturday.

The accident happened in front of 1847 Folly Road near Battery Island Drive. Officials say the pedestrian was attempting to cross Folly Road when a 2015 Hyundai struck her.

Police say speed does not appear to have been a factor. They say she was not crossing at a crosswalk and there were not many streetlights.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit (STEU) and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating.