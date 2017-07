Hands for Heroes provides free massages for veterans as a holistic approach for coping with PTSD. Locally, massage therapist Yolanda Claibourn is a part of the program and as a veteran herself, she says she can help other veterans reduce depression and anxiety through Swedish massages. Veterans can contact Claibourn at her office to make an appointment for their free massage. The number for Claibourn’s Wellness & Massage is (843) 779-0277 and is located at 903 Saint Andrews Boulevard.

Advertisement