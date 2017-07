The #ForHerTea is an event for every woman and young girl. It is working to fight domestic violence by uplifting, empowering, and celebrating women. The #ForHerTea will provide education and resources for those currently in a domestic violence situation, or those looking to help other women who are the victims of domestic violence.

The #ForHerTea is on Sunday, July 9 from 4-8 PM at Events by Benita (3620 Ashley Phosphate Rd. Suite 16, North Charleston).