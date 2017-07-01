Fatal accident closes Highway 17 North in McClellanville

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)– Emergency crews are responding to a fatal accident on Highway 17 North in McClellanville.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed on Twitter that one northbound lane is closed and is asking people to avoid the area.

The Charleston County Fire Department, Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, Charleston County Rescue, and Sheriff’s Office are responding to the accident.

Officials with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District say on Twitter that one vehicle was involved in the accident, which involved a rollover and possible ejection. They also report that one person died and another was taken to the hospital following the accident.

One person has died and another taken to a local hospital in this single vehicle Accident on Hwy 17 near the Georgetown County line. pic.twitter.com/M08RtZj1A4 — AMCFD-PIO (@AMCFD) July 2, 2017

It happened in Charleston County near the Georgetown County Line and the Santee River Bridge.

Crews responding to the 12000 block of Hwy 17 for a vehicle accident with rollover and possible ejection — AMCFD-PIO (@AMCFD) July 2, 2017

This is a developing story. We have a crew on the way. We will update this story when we have more information.