Traffic checkpoints to be held in Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A traffic checkpoints will be held in Charleston County on Friday and Saturday evenings.

The checkpoint will be conducted near the intersections of Seewee Road and North Highway 17 by The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Selective Traffic Enforcement and Target Zero Units.

The checkpoint will start on Friday, June 30 at about 10 p.m. and is expected to last several hours. This area was selected due to multiple serious and fatal collisions in the recent months.

We will also be conducting a traffic safety checkpoint in the West Ashley area on Saturday, July 1, 2017. The checkpoint will be conducted near the intersections of Bees Ferry Road and Savannah Highway. The checkpoint will start at about 10 p.m. and is expected to last several hours.

Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in the area and be alert for the presence of law enforcement officers and stopped traffic.