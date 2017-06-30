Summerville murder suspect now in custody

Related Coverage Summerville shooting victim dies, police search for suspect

LADSON, S.C.(WCBD) — The man who police say is responsible for a deadly shooting in Summerville is now is custody.

Authorities say at 8 a.m. on Friday, June 30, The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested Raymond Alfonzo Mazyck Jr. inside of a home in the 4000 block of Garwood Drive, Woodside Manor subdivision. He was wanted for murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded a location on West 2nd North Street in reference to a shooting. The victim was found unresponsive inside his home.

He later died Thursday night.

Raymond’s brother, Darrhyl Lee Mazyck, 32, of Summerville was arrested and charged with Accessory After the Fact to Attempted Murder and Obstruction of Justice in connection with the shooting incident.

A bond hearing for Raymond Mazyck is tentatively scheduled for 10-10:30 a.m..