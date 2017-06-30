RiverDogs to give away dream wedding

CHARLESTON, S.C. – If your idea of a dream wedding involves the smell of freshly cut grass and turning two, the Charleston RiverDogs are giving away an unforgettable ceremony you won’t want to miss. Partnering with Fox 24 and NASH FM, three couples will compete in a gauntlet of between inning games during the RiverDogs’ July 1 contest against Augusta, and the RiverDogs will host the winning pair’s wedding at home plate immediately following the game at Joe Riley Park.

Inspired by the “diamond dash” undertaken by various Minor League teams, the RiverDogs are taking the spirit of competition to the next level to earn the right to walk down the third base line aisle. Three engaged couples will compete for the grand prize, and get married on the spot following the game, competing in between-inning contests such as the “Newlyweds Game,” a bouquet toss distance throw, and cake smearing trial throughout the night in the hopes of winning the favor of the crowd.

The night’s trials will culminate in the eighth inning as the husbands tear through a maze of Kim’s Fine Jewelry ring boxes in the hopes of finding the one box containing two wedding bands, and secure the baseball wedding of their dreams.

The RiverDogs will provide the scenic venue on the banks of the Ashley River with some help from to pull it all together. Kim’s Fine Jewelry will contribute two wedding bands and flowers will be provided by Tiger Lilly. Southernly Sweet will bring the cake, and NASH personality Jay Shaddix as the minister of the ceremony.

The RiverDogs will provide two custom wedding jerseys for the winning couple in a ceremony immediately following the game sure to tug at the heart strings as part of another postgame presentation of Saturdays Live at The Joe presented by Fox 24 and NASH FM. The winning couple will be whisked away by Charlie T. RiverDog for a honeymoon stay at The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island at a later date.

The RiverDogs begin a four-game homestand starting on Friday as they welcome the Augusta GreenJackets, the Class A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, to town in a weekend featuring two postgame fireworks displays, a Home Telecom Friday Night Fireworks on June 30 to the tune of country music, and an Independence Day Fireworks Super Show on Monday, July 3.

RiverDogs tickets, including options for the all-new Riley Park Club, are now available and can be secured by contacting the box office at (843) 577-DOGS (3647) or online at http://www.riverdogs.com. Those that can’t make it to the park can follow every pitch of the RiverDogs season on WTMA 1250 AM in the tri-county area or by streaming online at riverdogs.com and the TuneIn Radio App by searching “RiverDogs.”