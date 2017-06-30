Police: Venus Williams at fault in fatal car crash

By Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2017, file photo, Venus Williams answers questions at a press conference following her loss to sister Serena in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. Florida police said Thursday, June 29, 2017, that Williams was in a car crash earlier this month. He said the June 9th crash was under investigation, but declined to give further details. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) – Florida police say tennis star Venus Williams was at fault in a car crash earlier this month that led to the death of a passenger in another vehicle.

Palm Beach Gardens police released a report Thursday saying Williams was at fault in a June 9 crash that injured 79-year-old Jerome Barson, who died two weeks later.

The report says Williams was driving her 2010 Toyota Sequoia SUV when witnesses say she ran a red light into the path of a sedan driven by Barson’s wife, Linda.

Maj. Paul Rogers says the crash remains under investigation. Williams has not been cited or charged.

Williams’ attorney Malcolm Cunningham said in a statement that Williams expressed “her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one.” He said the light was green when she entered the intersection.

The crash was first reported by TMZ.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s