North Charleston man stabs another man in self defense

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)- A man is being treated for stab wounds following a incident described by the subject as self defense.

Just before 6 o’clock tonight North Charleston police officers responded to 1610 Carlton Street where they found a victim, suffering from a stab wound.

Witnesses on scene directed officers to a subject who advised that his actions were in self defense and that he attacked the victim when he approached him.

The subject was not charged in the incident of self defense and has declined to prosecute the victim.

