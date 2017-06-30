North Charleston man stabs another man in self defense

By Published:

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)-  A  man is being treated for stab wounds following a incident described by the subject as self defense.
Just before 6 o’clock tonight North Charleston police officers responded to 1610  Carlton Street where they found a victim, suffering from a stab wound.
Witnesses on scene directed officers to a subject who advised that his actions were in self defense and that he attacked the victim when he approached him.
The subject was not charged  in the incident of self defense and has declined to prosecute the victim.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s